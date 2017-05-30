Creelman, Hermanson advance to state

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Tyler Creelman is the only senior on the Elk River varsity tennis team this season, and he wanted to make sure he got back to state. He has played as the team’s No. 1 singles player all season, and made it to state in singles as an individual last year, but this year he wanted to try and make it in doubles.

He knew there were a lot of tough opponents playing in singles, some who had beat him during the season, but he also wanted to start preparing for college. Tyler Creelman (left) and Ryan Hermanson (right) advanced to the state tournament as a doubles pairing. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I thought I’d already made it in singles so I wanted to be able to make it in doubles too because in college you have to play both singles and doubles, so I thought it would be a good thing for college,” he explained. “Just to get ready for both, playing at that high level for both singles and doubles.”

So he approached Ryan Hermanson, a junior on the Elks and the one who has been playing as the team’s No. 2 singles player all season, about teaming up. Creelman said his teammate seemed excited about playing doubles, so Elk River’s top-2 players took to the courts.

They got through the first day of the individuals sections, and into the final four. But once there they ran into Grand Rapids, arguably the best team in doubles play.

“We knew that it was going to be a great match going into it,” Creelman said of their match with Grand Rapids. “We knew that we were probably the two best teams and we just sadly had to play in the semis. It was so much fun. Both teams played with a lot of heart and they both played the right way, and that’s what made it fun. There were no bad line calls, no cheating or anything like that, and that’s what really made it fun. It was a good, long match.” Tyler Creelman’s powerful serves helped propel the Elks past Duluth East and Coon Rapids, and into the state tournament. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

That first match of the final day took nearly three hours with Elk River losing the first set 7-6, but rebounding to take the second set 6-3. It all came down to the final set, and it was Grand Rapids coming out on top 7-5.

And after the match, the Grand Rapids head coach told Elk River head coach Randy Ronning that it was the best doubles match he had ever seen. Clearly his players felt the same as they had a message for the Elk River players afterwards.

“They told us after the match that we played against them, they said, ‘We want to win for you guys,’” Creelman said. “So they made sure to take care of business in the finals so that we could get a chance at true second. It was really cool.”

After the loss, Creelman and Hermanson had to defeat the team from Duluth East for third place, which they did 6-1 and 6-1. They then became Grand Rapids’ biggest fans as they battled the team from Coon Rapids, in hopes of getting a true-second match.

Sure enough, Grand Rapids lived up to their promise and defeated Coon Rapids, so Creelman and Hermanson had one more chance to make it to state. Creelman’s powerful serves, paired with Hermanson playing what his coach and partner called “the best tennis of his career,” propelled the duo from Elk River over Coon Rapids in straight sets, winning 6-3 and 6-2.

“He just played fantastic. I’ve never seen Ryan play that well,” Creelman said of his partner. “I was just trying to keep him from getting nervous and I think he just went and rose to the occasion by himself. Just played the matches of his life, which is what we needed.” Both head coach Randy Ronning and teammate Tyler Creelman agreed that Ryan Hermanson played the best tennis of his career during the individual section tournament. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

That win over the Coon Rapids team meant that Creelman and Hermanson were heading to state. It’s the fifth straight year for Creelman, as he has made it every year since he was in eighth grade. And while it’s nice to know he’s going again, he wants to do everything he can to get the rest of his team there as well.

They missed out on the opportunity last season, which led the senior to the conclusion that going as an individual is no where near as fun as making it as a team.

“That’s definitely awesome to know I’m going either way, but I really want to get this group of guys to state,” he began. “I have experience being there as just an individual, like I did last year, and it’s not near as fun as being there with your team. It’d be a memory that would be pretty special for these guys, so I want to go out there and help them win that, and have them have that experience, and have that fun because I think that will help them down the road – as it did when I was young and made it to state.”