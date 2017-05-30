CAER offers food for kids this summer

Most children can’t wait to be free of school so they can just enjoy the warm weather and several months of carefree days. But for children who no longer have access to the free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs at school, it often means being hungry.

The Community Aid Elk River food shelf in Elk River can help. CAER’s summer supplemental program, Kidz Kitz, is available to families in the Elk River Area School District who are struggling to keep food on the table for hungry children.

Beginning June 12 through Sept. 1, Kidz Kitz are available weekly at CAER.

What’s in a Kidz Kitz package? Each kit is designed to include five breakfast and five lunch servings for two children. Families receive one, two or three kits depending on the number of school-aged children in the family. Milk, bread, juice, cereal, lunch meat, fruit, veggies and snack items are among the kid-friendly foods included.

To sign up for Kidz Kitz, stop by CAER during business hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 6-8 p.m. Monday and Thursday.