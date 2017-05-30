Athlete of the Week: Melea Bruns

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers softball team fell just short of the state tournament last season, and it was a big let down for those involved. They had a talented group, and really thought they had the pieces in place to go the distance, it just wasn’t in the cards.

Over half their starting lineup graduated following the 2016 season, so there were a lot of question marks heading into this year, as they knew they were going to be a young team. And at the start, it was clear the players had to feel each other out. Melea Bruns has been a big reason for the success of the Royals this season, both as a pitcher and as a batter. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They started off with a 1-2 record overall, but since then have gone 6-0, and a big reason for that is their senior pitcher, Melea Bruns.

“I definitely feel like it’s been a little bit of a challenge, but I think that since we’re so young and so new that we had a fresh start to really build as a team,” she said. “I feel like our team chemistry has sky rocketed from last year to this year just because we’ve become so close because we didn’t know each so well. So we got to know each other and now we’re starting to really click with our personalities on the field and off.”

Bruns is also the daughter of the team’s head coach, and she admitted that it can get to be a little difficult at times, but she also wouldn’t have it any other way. She gets to work with her dad everyday doing something she loves, and her dad has really been able to get things rolling in the right direction.

One of the things that he has done, which is paying dividends, is leaving his daughter on the mound to do her thing.

During this win streak, Bruns has started five of her team’s six games – and even came in as a reliever during the other one. In games she has started, opponents have scored just four runs, which all came on May 2 when the Royals traveled to Chisago Lakes.

Pitcher can often be a stressful position. They are often the ones controlling the game, and if their opponents have a big night, the pitcher is often the first one looked at.

Pile that on to the fact that she is the coaches daughter, and Bruns is often placed in difficult situations every time she steps on the field. But during this winning streak, she hasn’t felt as though that was the case.

“I think, personally, I’ve been having a lot of fun in these games, and that’s what’s help keep me calm,” she explained. “I have a lot of fun with my infield. I’ll look around and we have our on little inside jokes that make me calm and loose, and that’s what helps me pitch better.”

Everyone always says to just have fun while playing a sport and you’ll do better. Being upset and frustrated often leads to more mistakes, which just makes things worse for the players all around. So having that supporting cast around her has really changed the way she has approached games.

The trick now is to keep that high energy, and fun atmosphere going, especially if they record another loss. Things can always switch quickly with young teams, but the experienced Bruns isn’t planning on letting that happen.

“I think we need to just keep going one game at a time,” she began. “If we just focus on that game and we’re calm, and we’re ready to play, then I think we’ll get as far as we can because it’s all about the next game. Not the ones far from now.”