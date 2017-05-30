20-year drought over for Elks

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys track and field team headed to Irondale High School on Thursday, May 25, to compete in the final portion of the Northwest Suburban Conference championship. Christopher Udalla took first in the triple jump, second in the long jump, eighth in the high jump, and was a member of the second-place finishing 4×100 relay. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They had a good day during the prelims, and occasional finals, the Tuesday before, and they knew there was a good chance they could be coming home with a conference title. It was a big deal, as it would be their first NWSC title, and their first conference title in 20 years.

In order to get there, though, they would have to rely on their captains: Christopher Udalla, Christian Leonard, Matt Dahlson, Justin Pearson and Mark Swann. But, unfortunately, Swann was unable to compete as he continues to heal from an injured hamstring that has kept him sidelined for a majority of the season.

Udalla was able to take second in the long jump (22-7), eighth in the high jump (6-2), and first in the triple jump (46-5 1/4). He was also the anchor leg of the team’s 4×100-meter relay that finished in second with a time of 43.29 seconds. Matt Dahlson took first in the 300-meter hurdles, second in the 110-meter hurdles and was a member of the 4×100-meter relay team. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Leonard took fourth in the 800-meter run (2:00.43), fourth in the 1,600-meter, and was a member of the 4×400-meter relay team that finished in fourth with a time of 3:30.91.

Dahlson, like Udalla, was a member of the second-place finishing 4×100 relay team, and also took second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.08), and first in the 300-meter hurdles (38.78).

And then there is Pearson, who arguably had the toughest day among the Elk River competitors, but still finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.30), fifth in the 200-meter dash (22.815), fourth in the 400-meter dash (50.45), and sixth in the long jump (20-10 ½).

“He probably had the toughest day out of everybody because he was doing the open 100, the open 200, the open 400 and we do that because you get more points for the individual events versus putting him in the relay,” head coach Brian Gilbertson said of Pearson. “I typically have him in the 4×100 to make that relay faster, but I thought we could still get in the top-3 without Justin on there, so to put him in the open event. We didn’t lose any points, we actually gained points doing that.” Justin Pearson had a busy day, scoring points in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dash, as well as the long jump. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

While the captains performed great, the Elks would need more athletes to step up than just their captains, especially with Swann sidelined, if they were going to come away victorious. They would find those athletes in a pair of senior distance runners, Jacob Heyne and Noah Weege, who were both able to rise to the occasion.

Heyne took second in the 800-meter run (1:59.84) and Weege took seventh in the same event (2:02.49). The two of them also joined Leonard in the 4×400-meter relay, and teamed up in the 4×800-meter relay that finished in second with an 8:14.40.

But it was that 800-meter run that started to close it out for the Elks. Jacob Heyne took second in the 800-meter run, and was a member of the 4×400- and 4×800-meter relays, which both scored points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“For us to get second in that 4×800 relay, which is pretty competitive, and then we got three people in the top 8 in the 800. Once I knew we had three in the top 8 there, I knew it was pretty much going to be a done deal,” Gilbertson explained.

In the end, the Elks were able to come away victorious, taking home their first conference championship in 20 years with a team score of 100.5, 28 points in front of the second-place finishing team from Osseo.

Now, they are just hoping to carry that success into the section tournament, which will be held May 31 and June 3 in Cambridge.