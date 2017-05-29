Support of Boy Scouts at leadership breakfast much appreciated

Thank you, Elk River, for supporting the Boy Scouts and for turning out for the 14th annual Leadership Breakfast April 27. Joel Brott, Sherburne County sheriff, was our speaker. He recounted his experiences as a Scout and then told us of the values of Scouting: self-discipline, leadership and community involvement. The Scouting program leaves a young man with a moral structure to adhere to, a constructive environment in which to learn and lead, and an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. It creates our legacy. In Sheriff Brott’s words, “Being a true success is being a good and decent person and it is measured by living your daily life according to the Scouting principles: to do your best; to do your duty to God and country; to obey the law of the land.”

We thank you for your support and look forward to being part of the Elk River community as a dynamic, constructive service organization focusing on building youth to be our next generation of community leaders. — Jim Acers, Scouting volunteer