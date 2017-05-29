Students have fun with grand march

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Nearly 700 students attended Elk River High School’s prom, including 327 couples.

The theme this year was “A Whole New Prom,” inspired by the movie “Aladdin.”

The dinner and dance was at International Market Square.

The grand march, held at Elk River High School before students waded through road construction to get to their prom, was well-attended, although many people in the stands left after they saw who they came to see.

Students put on quite a show this year, with many of the couples coming up with some way of helping them stand out among the masses of prom-goers.

Gabi Haack and Casey Schilz attended together and proudly showed off their state championship rings for basketball and football.

Others posed for selfies with their date, grabbed a smooch, twirled their date, blew kisses to their friends in the crowd, gave each other a friendly hip check or came up with a cute pose. One young lady had her grandfather escort her.

Of course, the common denominator was all of the prom-goers in the grand march, with an imaginative act or not, seemed to be smiling throughout.