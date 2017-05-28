Seat belt provides first line of defense

Looking around, it doesn’t take long to find a distracted driver drifting over the fog line. Many Minnesotans also know that heartbeat-skipping moment when a vehicle pulls out in front of them, when a deer comes out of nowhere or when a road-rage driver follows dangerously close. The first line of protection against all of those dangers is a seat belt.

To remind motorists that seat belts save lives and enforce the law, more than 300 law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign May 22 to June 4. The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the extra enforcement and education campaign.

“Most Minnesotans are making the right choices by buckling up at a 93 percent rate,” said Donna Berger, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Still, law enforcement across the state ticketed 1,517 motorists for not buckling up during a two-week extra distracted driving enforcement period in April. That decision could have had life-changing consequences if the motorists were involved in a crash. Don’t be complacent and drive unbelted, even for a two-block ride down to a friend’s house. You never know when taking three seconds to buckle up will save your life.”

Good news, bad news

Fortunately, most Minnesotans are making the life-saving decision to buckle up.

•According to the 2016 Minnesota Observational Seat Belt Survey, 93 percent of front seat occupants were wearing their seat belts.

•Since 1987, motor vehicle occupant serious injuries have decreased 82 percent.

For those choosing not to buckle up, the results are hurting families across Minnesota.

•Over a five-year period (2011-2015), 152 unbelted motorists died during the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads (Memorial Day to Labor Day).

•In 2016, preliminary numbers show 79 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads.

•In 2015, 87 percent of the unbelted deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota (outside the seven-county metro area).