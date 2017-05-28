Ivan Sand turned magical forest

Ivan Sand Community High School held its second annual prom on April 29 in Elk River High School’s Zabee Theater. Submitted photos

Ivan Sand Community High School prom-goers enjoyed a catered meal from Zimmerman Bar and Grill in their gym decorated to look like an magical forest.

The dinner and dance were held in a decorated gym at Ivan Sand Community High School.

This year’s theme, “Enchanted Forest,” was the vision of (soon to be retired) English teacher Cheryl Netka.

“Staff members worked hard to make this elaborate and very heartfelt vision a reality for the 62 students and guests in attendance,” a press release stated.

Thanks to donors and volunteers, the school was able to provide students with dresses, haircuts, up-dos, professional photography, an Italian meal catered by Zimmerman Bar and Grill and a DJ who kept students (and teachers) dancing all night.

“For the students at Ivan Sand, this was an opportunity to participate in a classic high school tradition, and it certainly was a night they will cherish all their lives,” the release stated.