Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF SHERBURNE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 71-PR-17-46
In Re: Estate of
Joel D. Long,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 22, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Elk River, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated October 27, 2011, and for the appointment of Todd Long, whose address is 2200 Budd St, Maple Plain, MN 55359 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 3, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pat Kuka
Court Administrator
JEDDELOH & SNYDER, PA
Paul A. Jeddeloh
MN# 142852
803 W. Saint Germain St.
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Telephone: 320-240-9423
Facsimile: 320-240-9454
Published in the
Star News
May 27, June 3, 2017
693632