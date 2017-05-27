Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Sherburne County Board of Adjustment will meet at 6:00 P.M. June 8, 2017 at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive (13880 Highway 10), Elk River, Minnesota to consider the following applications. A hearing will not begin before the time set.

CAREFREE COUNTRY CLUB: Requesting a 40 variance in setback from the OHWL of Fredricks Slough for a campsite occupancy site #750. Required setback is 150 campsite will be 110 from the OHWL of Fredricks Slough. Address: 12311 185th Ave SE, Big Lake, Mn Legal: S 1/2 of NE 1/4; SE 1/4 of NW 1/4, Ex N 15 Ac . . . (full legal on file) Sec 36, Twp 34, Rge 28 Becker Township Zoned by Becker and within the Lakeshore District of Fredricks Slough and the Forested River District of Snake River.

JOSEPH DICK: Requesting a variance to the Shoreland Ordinance Section 14, Subdivision 5:5B1 which states Impervious surface coverage of lots must not exceed 25 percent of the lot (for example: driveways, structures, sidewalks and patios) area. Address: 4250 115th Ave SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal: Lake Julia Beach Lots 7 & 8 Plus Easement Sec 23, Twp 35, Rge 29 Palmer Township .49 Acres Agricultural District and within the Recreational Development Lakeshore District of Lake Julia.

JOSEPH DICK: Requesting a 10 variance in setback from the side property line (North) for an addition on existing residence. Required setback from the side property line is 10 addition will not be any closer to the side property line than the existing residence but is considered an expansion of an existing non-conforming structure. Address: 4250 115th Ave SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal: Lake Julia Beach Lots 7 & 8 Plus Easement Sec 23, Twp 35, Rge 29 Palmer Township .49 Acres Agricultural District and within the Recreational Development Lakeshore District of Lake Julia.

JOSEPH DICK: Requesting a 28 variance in setback from the OHWL of Lake Julia for an addition on existing residence. Required setback from a recreational development lake is 100 addition will not be any closer to the OHWL than the existing residence but is considered an expansion of an existing non-conforming structure. Address: 4250 115th Ave SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal: Lake Julia Beach Lots 7 & 8 Plus Easement Sec 23, Twp 35, Rge 29 Palmer Township .49 Acres Agricultural District and within the Recreational Development Lakeshore District of Lake Julia.

JAMES & SUSAN GERARD: Requesting a 43 variance in setback from the OHWL of Ann Lake for a septic system upgrade. Required setback from a recreational development lake is 100 septic system will be 57 from the OHWL of Ann Lake. Address: 16496 253 1/2 Ave NW, Big Lake, Mn Legal: Ann Lake Beach Lot 26, Block 1 (also own Lot 27, Block 1 & Lots 1,2,4 Block 3 total acreage .48) Sec 15, Twp 34, Rge 27 Orrock Township .10 Acres General Rural District and within the Recreational Development Lakeshore District of Ann Lake.

DAVID J. STEPKA: Requesting a variance to Section 17, Subdivision 8 which states Detached accessory buildings are limited to the following size less than 2.5 acres a maximum building of 1,200 sq ft. The applicant has an accessory building that is 768 sq ft and would like to add onto that building and be over 1,200 sq ft. Address: 9826 55th St SE, Clear Lake, Mn Legal: Herbst Addition Lot 10, Block 1 & 1/16 interest in outlot A Sec 28, Twp 35, Rge 29 Palmer Township 1.11 Acres Agricultural District and within the Recreational Development Lakeshore District of Briggs Lake.

The above hearings are open to you and any interested person at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or support of the request. The hearing of this request is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of any neighbor or affected property owner who for any reason has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this hearing.

