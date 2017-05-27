Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of Otsego, Wright County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 12, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., at the Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, City of Otsego, Minnesota, relating to the establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 2, located within Development District No. 1, and the adoption of the Tax increment Financing Plan relating to thereto, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.134, both inclusive, as amended and Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, both inclusive, as amended. A copy of the Tax Increment Financing Plan as proposed to be adopted, will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The City Council will also consider granting a business subsidy to Bury Industries, LLC., for improvements to Kadler Avenue to facilitate the construction of an approximate 26,400 square foot manufacturing and warehousing facility located in the City (the Project).

The property proposed to be included in Tax Increment Financing District No. 2 is described in the Tax Increment Financing Plan on file in the office of the City Clerk. The boundaries of Municipal Development District No. 1 and Tax Increment Financing District No. 2 are shown in the adjacent map.

A summary of the terms of the business subsidy is available for inspection at the office of the Administrator during regular business hours. After the public hearing, the City Council will consider granting the business subsidy.

Any person with resident in or the owner of taxable property in the City may file a written complaint with the grantor if the grantor fails to comply with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, and no action may be filed against the grantor for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

Dated: May 24, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

May 27, 2017

694295

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/05/694295-1.pdf