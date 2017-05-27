Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 23, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $438,750.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Lesceillea Napue, A Single Person, Monique C. Napue, A Single Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for KleinBank, DBA KleinMortgage, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 27, 2005 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 590886

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC

Dated: April 12, 2013

Recorded: May 06, 2013 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 770403

And assigned to: HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-18

Dated: November 22, 2016

Recorded: December 01, 2016 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 830768

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100177700000381053

Lender or Broker: KleinBank, DBA KleinMortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

Property Address: 23966 98th St NW, Elk River, MN 55330-4727

Tax Parcel ID Number:

30-518-0105

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 1, Pine Stone Estates Second Addition according to the plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the County Recorder, Sherburne County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $431,865.79

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 11, 2018, or the next business day if January 11, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 22, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Structured Adjustable Rate Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-18

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 028249F03

Published in the

Star News

May 27, June 6, 13, 20, 27,

July 3, 2017

692267