Two area attractions have received a mention in the latest issue of AAA Living, the magazine of the American Automobile Association.

In the local travel ideas section, the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River and Wild West Days in Zimmerman are both featured.

The Kelley Farm hosted a grand opening May 6-7 for its new visitor center and other amenities. Wild West Days is Zimmerman’s annual festival held Memorial Day weekend, May 25-29.