Highway 10 rollover on May 26 in between Elk River and Big Lake claims life of one person

A single vehicle rollover about 3:51 p.m. on May 26 in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 at Railroad Bridge in Big Lake Townhip on Friday May 16 claimed the life of one person. Crash claimed life of one. A passenger and two dogs reportedly survived the crash at the railroad bridge between Elk River and Big Lake.

A Dodge Dakota was travelling Westbound Highway 10 at Mile Post 207 in Big Lake was moving in the left lane when it swerved into the median then fishtailed back onto the roadway, swerving back into the median causing it to roll into the barrier, according to the initial report filed by the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, who was found unconscious and trapped in the vehicle upon arrival, was pronounced dead at the scene. An air ambulance that had been radioed for was called off and an ambulance crew arrived to check on a passenger and provide transport to an area hospital, according to scanner traffic. Law enforcement on the scene also relayed to dispatch that there were two dogs in vehicle that survived the crash, based on scanner traffic.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol closed all lanes of westbound Highway 10 at Sherburne County Road 14/Sherburne County Road 15 interchange due to the crash. The Highway 10/Sherburne County Road 14/Sherburne County Road 15 interchange is located about half way between Elk River and Big Lake.

By 4:40 p.m. Memorial Day weekend traffic was already backed up more than one mile. Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until westbound Highway 10 lanes could be opened.