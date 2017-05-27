Big weekend for father-son duo

by Jim Boyle

Editor

This will be a big weekend for trumpet players Ryan Walz and his father Jodi Walz.

As a member of the 728 Cadets Marching Band, Ryan will be in the Wild West Days parade at noon in his hometown of Zimmerman. Jodi and Ryan Walz

Jodi, who resides in Elk River, will go from cemetery to cemetery with his trumpet on Memorial Day in Elk River, culminating with him playing taps at Lion John Weicht Park for veterans who have lost their lives this past year.

Trumpet playing is a passion the two have shared since Ryan started playing as a youngster. They expect to share it the rest of their lives together, too, as it doesn’t seem Ryan’s playing days will be over anytime soon.

The 17-year-old Zimmerman High School junior trumpet player has been selected for the Minnesota All-State Band, according to band director Tim Smith.

“This is a really big deal, the highest honor you can receive in band,” Smith said.

More than 2,000 students go through a very strenuous audition process to get accepted, and Ryan passed that audition; only 18 trumpet players in the entire state get accepted. Ryan will perform with the Minnesota All-State Band in August at Concordia and again in February at Orchestra Hall.

Ryan says he is undecided about his future but is considering options like science, law, music education and education.

“I don’t know about a career yet, but I will be playing (the trumpet) for the rest of my life,” Ryan said.

That’s like music to the ears of Jodi, 47.

“Music has been very good to me,” he said. “I have been able to experience things most people don’t.” Submitted photo

The 451st Army Band, along with the 88th RSC Color Guard, got a photo taken at the home of the U.S. ambassador to Italy while in Rome to perform concerts.

Jodi, a member of 451st Army Band, composed of select musicians from the Upper Midwest, has performed for American and international dignitaries and for countless people across the country.

He and these talented musicians all share a love of music and pride in serving their country as soldiers in the U.S. Army Reserve. One of the band’s more notable performances came in 2004 during the 60th anniversary celebration of the World War II liberation of Italy in Rome.

The Army band went from one Italian-American cemetery to another, putting on concerts for small towns along the way.

To top it off, the American ambassador to Italy extended a special invitation.

“Yeah, the American ambassador had us out to his home in Rome to perform for the U.S. President George W. Bush — on Memorial Day,” said Jodi, who still beams when talking about the experience from more than a decade ago.

While in high school Jodi was selected to perform with the U.S. Army Band at Orchestra Hall. The group from Bethesda, Maryland, opened Jodi’s mind to think big.

He went into the Army the summer after graduating from Elk River High School in 1988, but not before he auditioned and was accepted to the Army School of Music. He attended the School of Music in Virgina Beach, Virginia, after completing basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The jump from high school to the Army School of Music proved to be humbling. Submitted photo

Jodi Walz performed at a Minnesota Twins game after a special invite. On Monday Walz will play his trumpet at the Elk River Memorial Day program.

“Who’s my lead trumpet player?” an instructor at the school shot across the room. Jodi’s hand shot up, out of habit and a confidence in his abilities. So did the hand of a Navy guy at the tri-service academy for men and women in the Army, Navy and Marines.

So the director had the Army man and the Navy guy play. It didn’t take long for everyone in the room to figure out who was the lead, and it wasn’t Jodi.

“That was tough,” Jodi said. “I had to get better fast. Being surrounded by great musicians, you can’t help but get better.”

He got better and has been able to perform in front of celebrities, dignitaries and countless American citizens.

By the end of 1989 he was stationed in Ansbach, Germany.

That’s where his eyes were opened to how small the great wide world could be. He met a man name Peter Walz at a beer festival in Ansbach, Germany. The Walzes traded stories and shared laughs. A week later they looked at family pictures and realized their grandfathers looked like they could have been twins.

“To this day we’re still in touch,” Walz said.

Walz’s service to his country, however, hasn’t been all song and dance. He was deployed to the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm.

In 1992 he returned to the United States at Fort Meade in Maryland and returned to his passions and joined the 1st Army Band.

Over the course of three years, he performed for such dignitaries as President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore.

From there he went to Fairbanks, Alaska, and was part of the 9th Army Band.

After a while returned to the School of Music for advanced schooling before he crossed America to be stationed at Fort Huachuca in Arizona where he played for the 36th Army Band.

In 2001, he became part of the 451st Army Band of Fort Snelling in his home state of Minnesota.

Spark

Jodi Walz’s interest in trumpet playing was sparked, oddly enough, on a school bus bringing him to Lincoln Elementary School when he heard one of the Barsody boys playing.

“I thought it had a cool sound,” he said.

He tried out for elementary school band and was hooked. He considers himself to be lucky to be taught by Bruce Pearson, his elementary and high school band director.

“I was lucky to have that kind of mentoring coming up in my formative years,” Jodi said.

Ryan Walz said he doubts he would be in music if he hadn’t been introduced to it at a young age. He remembers finishing school at Zimmerman Elementary School and heading into Salk Middle School in Elk River. He had to choose a band instrument.

His first choice of musical instruments was percussion, but he says he discovered he was “not good at it.”

His second choice was the trumpet.

“I was immediately good at it,” Ryan said. “It was probably in my blood.”

He remembers his first days playing, recalling how he couldn’t wait to become the No. 1 trumpet player. That didn’t take long.

He has been first trumpet for five years. He keeps his competitive streak nature alive by challenging and competing against himself.

Ryan’s younger brother, Tyler, 15, has not had the interest in music like his brother and father. Tyler has excelled in art classes like drawing and clay.

Playing the trumpet has come easy to Ryan. His dad remembers a time he was explaining a skill he would learn in time, and his son replied, “Oh, you mean this.”

“He did it,” Jodi said. “It has taken me years to learn that. Are you serious?”

Ryan, however, knows he can always go to his father with musical questions, but his dad points out he doesn’t need to much.

Part of that is his knack for picking things up quickly. Part of it is he loves to practice, unlike his father who shares a love of performing but despises practice.

“I just try to stay out of his way, especially now that he’s under Tim Smith,” the Zimmerman High School band director.

Not only is Smith a good director, he plays the trumpet, too, Jodi said.

“So does Shannon Curtis, the assistant band director. I feel sorry for the saxophone players,” he added.

Ryan says Smith is great and it’s an honor and privilege to be part of the All State Honor Band.

“Every time I hear him play, I am amazed,” Jodi said. “He makes me very proud.”

All State Band, however, is only a beginning for him.

“My goals don’t end at high school,” Ryan said. “I always want to keep learning and get better at whatever I want to do.”

He does not see the armed services in his future. He’s not even sure what he’ll pursue for a career. He does, however, already create his own musical arrangements.

“He’s well above anybody of his age,” Jodi said. “And as easy as (learning music) was for me, it’s much easier for him.”

It’s hard to say who has more passion for their musical craft. That’s OK, though, because music brings them together.

“It’s a conversation we always have,” Ryan said.