Acts of bravery abounded

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Huey helicopter gunship Dennis Darnell flew in Vietnam in support for ground forces was shot down for the third time after more than 200 successful missions on Thanksgiving Day 1968. Darnell

After recovering in the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, he learned how to fly the less vulnerable OV-10 Bronco and then returned to the war zone to fly more than 500 successful combat missions.

That he lived to tell about these accomplishments is remarkable. But that’s not what the U.S. Marine Corps veteran plans to talk about at Monday’s Elk River Memorial Day program.

He will focus on the young people he saw perform so admirably in such grave conditions and about the pride and awe he developed for them. Their acts of bravery and selfless devotion were often performed in the moments leading up to their death. Darnell had a front-row seat.

“It was brutal for these guys and some women,” Darnell told the Star News. “Almost every day some action rendered events so astounding and courageous that words fail to adequately describe them.”

And for those that survived, they received a rotten homecoming. Darnell won’t dwell on that, though.

“Eventually, the nation began to realize these youngsters weren’t responsible for the dark underbelly of armed conflict.”

America has done better, Darnell says, citing the respect veterans of the Gulf War and other “fracases” have garnered.

“These people, these soldiers, have been treated with respect, deservedly so,” said Darnell, who will talk about what Memorial Day means to him and how he came to terms with the confusion and anger he experienced during and after two tours in Vietnam.

Early years

Darnell graduated from high school in 1961 in Lynch, Nebraska. He went on to receive college degrees from Doane College, Duke University and the University of Minnesota. Submitted photo

This photo of Dennis Darnell was taken in 1971 after he was back from his second tour in Vietnam.

Before he would embark on a long career with such companies as General Mills and Cargill, where he had a hand in developing products like Yoplait yogurt and liquid egg products sold in eating establishments like McDonald’s, he served his country in another way.

After receiving his wings at Pensacola in 1968, he began his first tour that year, as a Huey UH-IE gunship pilot. While based in Hue Phu Bai, Vietnam, his gunship was shot down three times over the course of flying on support missions.

After recuperating in a hospital bed, he took a stateside assignment with OV-10 training squadron in New River, North Carolina. He returned for more punishing work.

During his second tour in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970, he was based in Da Nang and was credited with more than 500 combat missions. He was recommended for the Distinguished Flying Cross and received 37 air medals plus the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

He reintegrated into civilian life while on staff for the U of M from 1971 to 1973. To see how people behaved while addressing the politics of war, it angered him.

He began to ponder what he saw in Vietnam and how war changed young men who survived harrowing experiences. Coming home to hatred didn’t break these men. It exacerbated their situation.

“The fact is that the environment of war these youngsters are placed in causes problems,” he said. “It didn’t make a difference how they were treated when they come home. They came home scarred and broken.” Submitted photo

This picture was taken in 1969, showing Dennis Darnell by one of the machines he piloted during the Vietnam conflict.

Darnell believes he can lend something to the dialogue on Vietnam by talking about the heroics that youngsters demonstrated.

“With two tours and more than 1,000 hours (logged as a pilot), I saw things that took my breath away,” Darnell said. “I wondered what motivates these young people to do what they did.

“They were not Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Force recon or career military people. These were youngsters, teenagers, volunteers, draftees, representing every race, socioeconomic status and educational standing.”

Darnell, who now resides in Independence, Minnesota, and Reddick, Florida, will share some examples on Monday.

He said he will also plug the AirExpo at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. This is a two-day event hosted by Wings of the North, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1998. Its mission is to preserve and present aviation history.

To accomplish this mission, the group puts on air displays, symposiums, school presentations, as well as many other programs. Long-term goals include plans for a major, world-class museum and educational facility in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. This will involve a tremendous amount of effort in fundraising, acquiring aircraft and memorabilia and creating displays and events for the public.

The Elk River Memorial Day program begins at 10 a.m. at Lion John Weicht Park, provided the weather cooperates. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the Elk River American Legion. (See the program of events here.)