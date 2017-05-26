Roger H. Holm

Roger Holm, age 86 of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully May 17, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Ruth.

Roger was Director of Materials Management in the health care field for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, loved bowling, golfing, exercising at the YMCA, and having coffee and conversation at Target.

Survived by wife of 55 years, Eleanor; son, Michael (Tammy); daughters, Stephanie (Tom) Brown and Mary (Chris) Trittin; grandchildren, Zachary, Emma, Brady, Austin, Hannah, Kacia, Jonnelle; siblings, Ardy, Sharlene, Michael, Ruth.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 566 Fourth St. NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Private internment 3 p.m. at St. Andrew Cemetery.