Livin to start ‘Wild West’ parade

by Heather Reinhart

Contributing Writer

The grand marshal of the Wild West Days Parade will be encouraging everyone along the parade route to “get busy #Livin.”

Paul Thomas “P.T.” Hohag’s father died by suicide in 2013. When that happened, there were many unanswered questions and he struggled with many different emotions. But then he came to a realization. Paul Thomas Hohag (center) started #Livin to help people fight depression.

“There’s nothing you can do that will change the past,” he said. “But you can affect the future in a positive way.”

That’s when Hohag started the Livin Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise awareness about depression and mental health issues in the hopes of preventing suicide.

“It’s caught on pretty quickly and people are gravitating toward it,” he said.

Hohag’s idea was to embrace the way his father had lived and to encourage others to talk about depression and suicide instead of hiding it due to embarrassment.

“It’s a hard topic to talk about, but we have to have the conversation,” he said. “This movement has legs.”

For his efforts with the Livin Foundation, Hohag has been selected as the grand marshal of the 2017 Wild West Days Parade, which is sponsored by the Zimmerman Civic Club. He has ties to the Zimmerman area and is a former employee of the BOB FM country radio station.

#Living has enlisted the help of all ages. This weekend the group’s message will spread from the parade out.

“I’m honored to be selected as grand marshal,” Hohag said. “People need to be educated on this topic before it’s an issue.”

Amy Hicks, a member of the Zimmerman Civic Club, recommended the Hohag and the Livin Foundation for the grand marshal role. Hicks and the Civic Club met Hohag several years ago and their paths have crossed many times in recent years. When Hicks learned about the foundation, she felt it was a great fit.

“Mental health has affected my life personally and I’ve seen the devastation it has caused families,” she said.

“Mental health has affected our community.”

Hicks said that every year, the parade organizers try to bring awareness to different things and the foundation is a great organization with a worthy cause.

The foundation’s motto is “Let’s embrace life and get busy livin’,” which Hohag said will, in turn, remind people that it is always a great day to be alive. File photo

The Wild West Days parade starts at noon today (Saturday, May 27). It’s part of an annual four-day event in Zimmerman.

Hohag said a lot of organizations have a specialty, but the Livin Foundation has tried to remain broad in its efforts. They help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder issues, help local families with gifts around the holidays, and take part in fundraisers to help spread the word about the foundation and its hashtag #LIVIN.

The foundation puts the focus on awareness more than funding, but it does ask for donations and sells T-shirts and other merchandise with its hashtag on them. They prefer to give smaller donations to many people and often partner with other organizations, such as Stomp Out Suicide and K9s From Carrie, which provides therapy dogs to people battling depression. They also do speaking engagements at schools.

The foundation encourages people to be appreciative of the people and things in their lives, to laugh with each other (or be OK to cry with each other), and to do it in the hope that if someone is struggling with depression that they aren’t afraid to step up and ask for help.

Hohag wants others to be aware of the signs of depression so that they may notice a friend, family member or even a stranger who may be struggling and need some help.

“It’s more than a hashtag, it’s a movement,” said Hohag, who encourages people to post photos of happy events in their everyday lives with the hashtag #LIVIN. “It’s a smile on your face and peace in your soul.”

