Driver in Maserati in crash on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was 79-year-old Coon Rapids woman

by Debbie Griffin

A 79-year-old Coon Rapids woman was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale Thursday, May 25 after the 2017 Maserati Maser she was driving caught fire after she pulled out in front of a semi and was hit on Highway 169 north of Zimmerman near Lake Fremont.

The northbound lane of Highway 169 was closed for about eight hours while the Minnesota State Patrol completed an investigation into the crash. The identity of the woman will be released at 5 p.m. Friday, May 26, according to State Patrol spokesman Jesse Grabow.

According to the State Patrol: A semi driven by Mark Grover, 60, of Grand Rapids, was traveling northbound on Highway 169 north of 273rd Avenue at 65 mph. The Maserati was stopped on the right shoulder when the driver of the Maserati suddenly accelerated into the left lane of traffic where it was struck by the semi.

Grover was taken by ambulance to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton with minor injuries. The driver of the Maserati was airlifted by North Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 1:23 p.m. The State Patrol closed the two northbound lanes of Highway 169 between Sherburne County Road 4/Fremont Avenue in Zimmerman and Sherburne County Road 9 in Baldwin Township. Highway 169 reopened atabout 9:30 p.m., according to J.P. Gillach, communications director the the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s St. Cloud office.

-Jeff Hage contributed to this story.