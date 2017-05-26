Annual Elk River

Memorial Day event

10 a.m. May 29, Lion John Weicht Park

Master of ceremonies – Curtis Swanson, Master Sergeant,

U.S. Air Force, retired

Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112 Commander

Introduction of participants:

American Legion/VFW Honor Guard, commanded by Bill Dollansky with presentation of flags by Honor Guard and local Scouts.

Invocation:

Sharon Hackenmueller

Prayer for MIA/POW:

Kristina Dahlin, American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary President

National Anthem:

Scott Weinand, American Legion Post 112

Pledge of Allegiance:

Local Boy Scout/Cub Scout Troops under direction of Mike Beyer, American Legion Post 112, Judge Advocate

“God Bless the USA”:

Scott Weinand

Roll Call of Deceased Veterans:

Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112 Commander

Tolling of the Bell:

Bob Hackenmueller, American Legion Post 112, 1st Vice Commander

Presentation of Awards:

American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary – Kristina Dahlin, President

American Legion Post 112 – Tom Kulkay, Commander

American Legion Post 112 Special Award – Tom Kulkay, Commander

Memorial Day Address:

Dennis Darnell, USMC helicopter pilot. Introduced by Randy Tesdahl, Minnesota American Legion Adjutant

Benediction:

Sharon Hackenmueller, American Legion Post 112 – 1st Vice President Post 112 Auxiliary

Elk River Memorial Day cemetery schedule

The Honor Guard will have a rifle salute at each site to honor deceased veterans.

6 a.m.: Lakeview

6:15 a.m.: Nowthen Memorial

6:25 a.m.: St. John’s

6:45 a.m.: Vernon

7:40 a.m.: Otsego

7:55 a.m.: St. Andrew’s

8:20 a.m.: Meadowvale

9 a.m.: Orono

9:20 a.m.: Bailey Station

9:35 a.m.: Veterans Park on Highway 10

9:50 a.m.: Lions Park

10 a.m.: Memorial Day

program, Lions Park