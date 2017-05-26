Annual Elk River
Memorial Day event
10 a.m. May 29, Lion John Weicht Park
Master of ceremonies – Curtis Swanson, Master Sergeant,
U.S. Air Force, retired
Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112 Commander
Introduction of participants:
American Legion/VFW Honor Guard, commanded by Bill Dollansky with presentation of flags by Honor Guard and local Scouts.
Invocation:
Sharon Hackenmueller
Prayer for MIA/POW:
Kristina Dahlin, American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary President
National Anthem:
Scott Weinand, American Legion Post 112
Pledge of Allegiance:
Local Boy Scout/Cub Scout Troops under direction of Mike Beyer, American Legion Post 112, Judge Advocate
“God Bless the USA”:
Scott Weinand
Roll Call of Deceased Veterans:
Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112 Commander
Tolling of the Bell:
Bob Hackenmueller, American Legion Post 112, 1st Vice Commander
Presentation of Awards:
American Legion Post 112 Auxiliary – Kristina Dahlin, President
American Legion Post 112 – Tom Kulkay, Commander
American Legion Post 112 Special Award – Tom Kulkay, Commander
Memorial Day Address:
Dennis Darnell, USMC helicopter pilot. Introduced by Randy Tesdahl, Minnesota American Legion Adjutant
Benediction:
Sharon Hackenmueller, American Legion Post 112 – 1st Vice President Post 112 Auxiliary
Elk River Memorial Day cemetery schedule
The Honor Guard will have a rifle salute at each site to honor deceased veterans.
6 a.m.: Lakeview
6:15 a.m.: Nowthen Memorial
6:25 a.m.: St. John’s
6:45 a.m.: Vernon
7:40 a.m.: Otsego
7:55 a.m.: St. Andrew’s
8:20 a.m.: Meadowvale
9 a.m.: Orono
9:20 a.m.: Bailey Station
9:35 a.m.: Veterans Park on Highway 10
9:50 a.m.: Lions Park
10 a.m.: Memorial Day
program, Lions Park