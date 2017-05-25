Vietnam vet spent years trying to identify man who saved him

Click here to read about the “Welcome Home Our Vietnam Vets” dinner and another veteran’s comments.

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

On a sunny day in Vietnam 50 years ago, a soldier Dennis Berg had never met sacrificed his life to save Berg’s.

Berg calls Pfc. Russell Louis Halley “the best friend I will ever have.”

For years, Berg didn’t know the name of the man who had exposed himself to enemy fire to save him. Speaking Tuesday at a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon veterans dinner in Elk River, Berg said he felt driven to find out who the soldier was and to tell his story. Dennis Berg told about the man who saved his life during an ambush in Vietnam.

“(It was) a calling in my soul,” said Berg, a former Anoka County commissioner who lives in the Nowthen area.

Their paths had crossed on Nov. 21, 1966, while both were fighting in the Vietnam War.

Berg was a convoy driver with the 87th Transportation Company. Halley was with the 11th Armored Cavalry, the Blackhorse Regiment, and was in an armored vehicle serving as one of the convoy escorts that day.

Berg remembers the birds singing as they set out. That detail stuck in his memory because it would be 39 years before he would hear a bird sing again, thanks to computerized hearing aids.

Forty-five minutes after they left, an intelligence message arrived at regimental headquarters warning of an ambush. The convoy commander was notified and told his armored vehicles that help was on the way.

Twenty minutes later and unaware of the danger, Berg followed the trucks in front of him into the ambush, where an enemy force of more than 1,000 awaited them. Trucks ahead of and behind him were destroyed by anti-tank rockets. After a bullet grazed Berg’s cheek, damaging his hearing, he and his “shotgun rider”abandoned their vehicle for the protection of the ditch. There they were pinned down by machine gun fire from across the road.

Behind him, the rest of the convoy, including Halley’s unit, had stopped before entering the ambush area.

“Knowing the size of the enemy force and that help was on the way, they had a choice to stay back and protect the trucks not under attack and wait for help or move forward and try to save what may already be a lost cause,” Berg said.

But Halley’s unit and another moved forward with guns blazing, Berg said. Halley’s unit stopped on the road in front of Berg’s truck and engaged the enemy’s three-man gun team that had Berg and another man pinned down.

“Because the enemy was in the ditch below Russell’s machine gun, he had to rise up above his protective shield to get the enemy,” Berg said. “While doing so successfully, he was mortally wounded.”

Halley and four other Blackhorse calvary men died as heroes that day, Berg said. Two drivers were also killed.

In the years after the war, Berg thought about Halley a lot, but didn’t know his name and had no way of locating his family. He tried for years to learn his identity, making phone calls, writing letters and going to reunions, but to no avail.

Then in 1993 he met someone at a reunion who was able to put Berg in touch with the convoy commander. By then Berg had narrowed the list of possible names to four, and when the commander heard Russell Halley, the pieces of the puzzle fell into place.

Berg went on to meet Halley’s widow.

He learned that he and Halley, who was from Waterloo, Iowa, had a lot in common.

They grew up in similar communities, married their high school sweethearts the same month and arrived in Vietnam in September 1966.

Further closure came in 2006, when Berg gave the Memorial Day address in Waterloo and told the crowd about their hometown hero.

“After I was done speaking … I felt like I was a different person,” Berg said. “A calming peace came over me that to this day I still feel.”

He said it felt like a weight had been lifted off him, as he was finally able to recognize and thank Halley for his life.

There was an additional benefit as well. After 40 years of nightmares of the ambush, Berg said he’s not had a single one since his trip to Halley’s hometown.