Serious collision shuts down northbound Highway 169

Emergency personnel responded a little before 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, to the northbound lanes of Highway 169 between 273rd Avenue NW and 283rd Avenue NW for a serious crash involving an 18-wheeled Peterbilt truck and trailer and a gold-colored, four-door 2017 Maserati.

Authorities closed the two northbound lanes of Highway 169 between Sherburne County Road 4/Fremont Avenue and Sherburne County Road 9/293rd Avenue to work the crash scene where the semi-truck lay overturned and the car sat with heavy damage to the driver’s side and front end. The highway section was still closed as of about 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses who had been behind the crash said fire erupted after the vehicles collided. Several Minnesota State Troopers and Collins Brothers towing worked the scene. According to scanner-radio traffic, Baldwin Fire and Rescue and other area responders provided services.

The State Patrol reports that the Maserati was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway and pulled out in front of the truck traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Maserati was air-lifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries, and the truck driver was taken by ambulance to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol reported at 9:30 p.m. they have opened all lanes of northbound Highway 169, just north of Zimmerman, following 0the crash and vehicle fire that occurred prior to today’s rush hour.

Congestion remained in the area of the crash, but it was expected to clear shortly.

Motorists traveling over the Memorial Day holiday weekend are reminded to drive responsibly, drive defensively and navigate work zones with care.