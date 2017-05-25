Police report: Suspect nabbed after chase, four missing handguns and a counterfeit $100

Police arrested a Minneapolis man, 46, after he allegedly shoplifted from Cub Foods in Elk River and then led police on a chase into Wright County.

Cub Foods employees had reported the shoplifter to police at 1:50 a.m. May 19.

The suspect had pushed a grocery cart out of the store without paying and was loading items when approached. He then fled in a vehicle, leaving a large number of items behind, according to the police report.

The vehicle was located going southbound on Highway 169 near Main Street in Elk River, where police attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop and fled southbound on Highway 169 into Wright County. The vehicle continued south on Highway 101 to County Road 144 in Rogers before turning and going northbound on Highway 101 before exiting at Wright County Road 36, where it stopped.

The driver and a passenger, a 49-year-old Minneapolis man, were taken into custody without incident. The passenger was later released.

The driver was booked into the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River for fleeing, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, felony warrants and gross misdemeanor theft.

The vehicle was towed to the Elk River Police Department for forfeiture.

Four handguns stolen from garage

Four handguns are missing after a garage was burglarized in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.

The burglary was reported May 19. Besides the guns, other missing items include cleaning supplies, a car jack and a bag of clothing. Total loss is estimated at $1,200.

Counterfeit $100 bill passed in Elk River

Advance Auto Parts in Elk River reported May 18 that a counterfeit $100 bill was used to purchase oil.

A female in her early 20s passed the bill. The suspect is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, with dark brown curly hair and dark eyes. She was wearing a black St. Cloud State University sweatshirt, black leggings and black glasses.

Woman injured after vehicle struck in lot

An Elk River woman, 32, reported her vehicle was struck by another in a parking lot in Elk River.

The other driver, also an Elk River woman, 32, was backing up and didn’t see the woman’s vehicle, striking it on the driver’s door, she said.

The collision was reported at 5:16 p.m. May 17 in the 100 block of Fifth Street.

Cedar man crashes into back of vehicle

A Cedar man, 39, was cited for failing to drive with due care after crashing into the back of a stopped vehicle.

The crash happened at 5:14 p.m. May 16 at Main Street and Gates Avenue in Elk River.

A vehicle driven by a Nowthen woman, 58, had been stopped on eastbound Main Street at the stop sign at Gates Avenue when the vehicle driven by the Cedar man came around the corner. The man didn’t realize there was a stop sign and was unable to stop in time, rear-ending the Nowthen woman’s vehicle, according to the police report.

Crystal woman cited after hitting vehicle

A Crystal woman, 44, was cited for failing to drive with due care after a two-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Industrial Circle in Elk River.

The woman rear-ended a parked vehicle when she took her attention off the road to reach for something, according to the police report.

An Otsego woman, 51, was in a parked vehicle when it was struck.

The incident was reported at 5:17 p.m. May 16.