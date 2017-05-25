Elks advance to semifinals with 6-1 win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys tennis team was rewarded the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA tournament after a great regular season, which also meant they would receive a first-round bye. They were originally scheduled to face off against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 23, but the possibility of rain – though it never happened – forced them to postpone the match one day. Tyler Creelman is flabbergasted after hitting an easy shot out of bounds. He would end up falling two sets to one. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

So Chisago Lakes made the trip on Wednesday, and when they arrived it was clear they had a plan for how they wanted to dethrone the top-seeded Elks.

“Chisago went with a strong doubles lineup, weakening their two, three, and fourth singles, but hoping to win at No. 1 singles,” said Elk River head coach Randy Ronning.

Thomas Gillach and Tyler Creelman are two of the best singles players the section has to offer, and they squared off in a high-caliber, three-set match as the No. 1 singles. Creelman came out on top in the first set, winning it 6-4, but Gillach would respond in the second set, winning 6-2.

The two were tied 1-1 with one set to go, and in the end it was Gillach coming out on top, once again defeating Creelman 6-2, meaning the first part of Chisago Lakes’ strategy had worked. Now, they were just hoping their doubles would prevail.

Ryan Hermanson (left) and JOe O’Connell (right) teamed up as the Elks No. 1 doubles and were able to come away with a win in straight sets. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

To counter act the moves Chicago Lakes made, the Elks also added some extra fire power into their doubles lineup. Ryan Hermanson is typically the Elks’ No. 2 singles player behind Creelman, but he was instead slotted to play in the No. 1 singles pairing with Joe O’Connell – a fixture in that spot.

The move worked to perfection as Hermanson and O’Connell blew Chisago Lakes’ No. 1 doubles pairing out of the water, winning in straight sets 6-3 and 6-2.

The Elks’ No. 2 doubles pairing of Connor Bizal and Joey Eberle would then follow suit, winning 6-2 and 6-3. Then, finally, the Elks’ No. 3 doubles team of Matthew Gearou and Isaac Hultberg would also take care of business in straight sets, winning 6-3 and 6-1.

“Even with their loaded doubles, the Elks swept all three doubles without dropping a set,” Ronning said. “Our doubles played great.” Tommy Chuba worked as the Elks’ No. 2 singles player in the first round of the section tournament, winning his sets 6-1 and 6-1. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

All the Elks had to do to close out the match and move on to the semifinals was to win one of the three remaining singles matched. They would do better than that, though, by winning all three.

Tommy Chuba would win win his sets 6-1 and 6-1 as the No. 2 singles player; Stewart Morrell would win 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 singles; and Taiyo Larson would win 6-0 and 6-0 as the No. 4 singles to secure the 6-1 team win over Chisago Lakes.

Up next, the Elks will head up to Duluth on Tuesday, May 30, to play Coon Rapids in the section semifinals.