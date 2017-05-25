Decades later, Vietnam vets given a warm welcome home

Click here to read about one Vietnam veteran’s search to identify the man who saved his life during an ambush.

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Decades after the Vietnam War ended, veterans of that era were honored Tuesday during a “welcome home” dinner and program sponsored by Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen shook hands with a Vietnam veteran during Tuesday’s program.

Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen presented each of the 19 veterans in attendance with a card and a plaque and thanked them for their service.

The Elk River Police Department Honor Guard opened the ceremony at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River and two Vietnam veterans, Dennis Berg and Bill Wenmark, spoke. The Knights of Columbus served a spaghetti dinner with assistance from Boy Scout Troop 111.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Elk River assists and serves military members and connects them to community resources. The group is co-chaired by Donita Grell and Cory Franson.

War claimed young lives Bill Wenmark talked about the Vietnam War during a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon event in Elk River.

Wenmark served in Vietnam in 1969-1970 and is a decorated combat corpsman.

A native of Anoka, Wenmark went on to become the founder and former president, CEO and chairman of NOW Care Medical Centers. He also served on the Minnetonka School Board, is a marathon runner and has a list of additional achievements.

Wenmark cited statistics and debunked myths about the Vietnam War.

He noted that the youngest U.S. soldier to die in the Vietnam War, Pvt. Dan Bullock, was just 15 years old.

Among the U.S. troops, three sets of fathers and sons and 31 sets of brothers perished in the conflict. Nine hundred and ninety-seven men were killed on their first day in Vietnam; almost 1,500 were killed on their last day there. Eight women died nursing the wounded.

Jan. 31, 1968, was the deadliest day of the war for U.S. forces, when 245 service members died.

More than 2 million Americans served in uniform in Vietnam. The war claimed the lives of 58,148 of them, whose names are etched on the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., he said.

The average age of those who died was 23.1 years, Wenmark said; 61 percent were younger than 21; 17,500 were married.

Myths about the war

Wenmark talked about some of the myths surrounding the Vietnam War.

Myth: The United States lost the war.

“The United States did not lose the war in Vietnam, the South Vietnamese did,” he said. The fall of Saigon happened on April 30, 1975, two years after the American military left Vietnam, he said.

Myth: Most Vietnam vets were drafted.

Wenmark said the truth is two-thirds volunteered. By contrast, two-thirds of those who served in World War II were drafted, he said. Seventy percent of the American service members killed in Vietnam were volunteers.

Myth: A disproportionate number of blacks were killed in Vietnam.

Wenmark said the fact is 86 percent of those killed were Caucasian, 12.5 percent were black and 1.2 percent were other races.

Myth: The war was fought largely by the poor and uneducated.

Wenmark said service members from well-to-do areas actually had a slightly higher risk of dying because they were more likely to be pilots and infantry officers. He also noted that the Americans who served in Vietnam were the best-educated fighting force in the history of the United States, with 79 percent having a high school education or higher.

Myth: Fighting in Vietnam was not as intense as in World War II.

In the South Pacific during World War II, Wenmark said, the average infantryman saw 40 days in combat in four years. In the Vietnam War, it was 240 days of combat in one year.

Meanwhile, the fate of some who served during the Vietnam era is still unknown. As of April 2017, there were 1,258 Americans still unaccounted for in Vietnam, 297 in Laos, 49 in Cambodia and seven in China, he said.

Cold welcome home

Soldiers returning from Vietnam were not welcomed home, Wenmark said. America was in turmoil and people blamed the soldiers rather than the politicians who start wars, he said.

By contrast, today people treat veterans returning home with respect, he said. He attributes that to people coming to the realization that Vietnam veterans were treated poorly.

Despite the reception they received when they returned home, Wenmark said 85 percent of Vietnam veterans made a successful return to civilian life. Overall, they have lower unemployment rates and higher personal income than non-veterans in their age group, he said.

Ninety-one percent are glad they served, he said.

He urged the Vietnam veterans in the audience to pay a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and promised them it would be a worthwhile and powerful experience.

“It’s an unbelievably special place,” he said. “You don’t see it until you’re upon it, and then it owns you.”