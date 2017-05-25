Athlete of the Week: Dani Dokken

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

As Dani Dokken stared down the final put she would ever take in a conference meet, she sudden became really nervous, which was odd for her. Her ball sat about three feet from the hole, a shot she has made hundreds of times, and could probably do in her sleep at this point. But, for whatever reason, this one gave her pause. While Dani Dokken loves to play golf, she will actually be attending Minnesota State University-Moorhead after graduation to play tennis. (Submitted photo)

That feeling did not get any better for her as she watched it drift a little off center and roll around the edge of the cup a few times before it finally fell in to save par on the final hole.

With the help of that shot, Dokken was able to etch an 87 into her score card at the end of the round. A great round by her standards, as she typically shoots in the low 90’s, and by the standard of everyone in the conference as it tied her for the third best score in the Northwest Suburban Conference championship.

“I usually start out pretty rough every single round, but I end up shooting average scores, I guess,” she said while evaluating her play. “I started off really good this meet, and I was kind of just surprised how everything was going.”

Even when she feels as though a meet is going well, it’s hard for her to actually tell. Most golfers like to add up their scores when they are halfway through a meet – about their ninth hole played – but not Dokken. She said she tends to psyche herself out when she does that, so instead she just tends to play it out.

And whether it was the fact she knew she was competing in her final conference meet, or something else, she ended up being one of the deciding factors that really saved the team’s conference titled.

One of her teammates, Toni Baldwin, is often one of the team’s lowest scorers, but she had a real off day. And if it weren’t for Dokken stepping up and shooting the way she did, the team may have ended up finishing behind Champlin Park, who they bested by just 10 strokes.

“The one that was kind of down today was, Toni Baldwin had a really bad day, and I thought we were in trouble,” head coach Dave Bleyhl said. “But Dani Dokken came through with a great score and saved us. Dani Dokken is a special, special kid.”

Golf has been something that Dokken has always played since she was much younger. And while she is usually a very competitive person, golf is something that she usually doesn’t get too fired up about, which isn’t something a majority of the people that play the sport can say.

Instead, she likes to just enjoy herself when she is out on the course.

“We have Abbey Filipiak, she’s awesome. She’s a great golfer, and she works so hard. It’s usually like her and Toni Bladwin who kind of go off and push each other,” Dokken said when describing her team’s practices. “I usually golf with the twins and we more have fun, I think, than are super serious, but it works.”

Whether she just plays the sport for fun or not, Dokken is aware that there is just one thing that’s been eluding her throughout her golf career, a trip to the state tournament.

She’s been crowned a conference champion the past three seasons, has earned all-conference honors on multiple occasions, but she has yet to make it to state. And while it won’t be easy, she believes she has a good shot to do just that in the coming weeks.

“Making it as a team will be hard, I think, because of Forest Lake. But individually it’s possible because Forest Lake, they don’t take anyone for individuals if their team made it, so there’s like six or seven that make it,” Dokken explained. “I could possibly make it with like the twins and Abbey and stuff. We all have a really good chance, so hopefully.”