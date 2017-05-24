Trisko’s big 7th inning leads Thunder to victory

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman Thunder made their way to Big Lake on Tuesday, May 23, to play in the first round of the section tournament. It ended up being a low scoring game, with both defenses making great plays to keep runners off the base paths. Senior McKenna Butau pitched a gem against Big Lake, keeping them scoreless throughout the game. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“Both teams were hitting the ball up in the air and our outfield had – you saw Trisko make that one at the fence, she had about four great catches. Left fielder had a great catch, so the outfield really strong for us,” Zimmerman head coach Emily Zahn said. “They were making contact, but the defense really kept us in because our offense wasn’t doing that well.”

Fast forward to the top of the seventh inning, the score was still notched 0-0, and even though neither team had really gotten anything going all game, Zahn and the Thunder felt as though they were sitting right where they wanted to be.

Junior center fielder Kayla Trisko, the team’s lead off batter, was due up and there was no one Zahn would have rather had in the batters box at that point in time.

“She has the mentality of that’s where she wanted to be,” the head coach said of Trisko. “I felt pretty good walking out there because I knew who I had coming to the plate. She’s a player who wants to be in that situation.”

Kayla Trisko slides in safely to score the only run of the game against Big Lake. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

And sure enough, Trisko was able to get on to start the seventh inning. She was then advance to second off a sacrifice bunt, but then the Thunder would record their second out without moving her more.

Two outs and a runner on second, a stressful spot to be in, but Zahn once again felt confident as senior first baseman Kayla Peterson stepped into the batters box.

“She’s been popping up, but in section games I have a lot of confident in seniors,” the head coach explained. “It’s their time and I like to put it in their hands. Having a senior come up, who has had a clutch hit before this year, so I felt good about having a senior come up and having my speed on two. For not generating a lot of offense today, it felt good to be in that position.”

Peterson was able to get a single up the middle. The hit didn’t go far, but it was far enough to score Trisko, who was thinking about scoring the entire time.

“In this case I was kind of like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s go, let’s go,’ because I was so determined to get that run,” the center fielder said.

The Thunder went up 1-0, and it was all the run support they would get. But the team felt pretty confident running back out onto the field, as their defense had shut down Big Lake up to that point. Though, it didn’t take long for everyone’s stomachs to drop a little bit. Thunder short stop Hope Wiley is able to run in and make a tricky catch on the pitchers mound. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Big Lake’s lead off batter made great contact and sent the ball flying to deep center. It looked as though it was going to clear the fence and tie the game, but there was Trisko once again, chasing the ball down and seemingly robbing Big Lake of a game-tying home run.

“Honestly, I think it would have been a home run, but I don’t even remember,” Trisko said with a bit of a laugh. “I was just like, ‘I’ve got to catch this. I got it.’”

That hit was the closest Big Lake would come to scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Thunder were able to close it out, winning 1-0. It was a great way for them to start the section tournament, but they knew there was still work to be done.

Their second game is on the road against No. 1 seeded Rocori, who has just one loss on the season. The two are set to squared off on Thursday, May 25.