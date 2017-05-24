Mainstreams: Artists to be formerly known as District 728 students

by Jim Boyle

The fine artists whose work will be on display in the new District 728 Office come fall have been chosen.

They were recognized with certificates and their first public showing of their work at the May 8 Elk River Area School Board meeting. The winning artists had their picture taken with their teacher and the superintendent of schools.

Interim Superintendent Bruce Watkins sent a thank-you note to art teachers following their presentation.

“I have admired and bragged many times about beautiful and creative student artwork on display in the district office,” Watkins said in an email to the teachers. “Many visitors to the D.O. also make comments and are so impressed with the students’ talent.”

Watkins also noted it was particularly fun to meet the young artists who will have their creations on exhibit in the new district office in the former Minnesota School of Business facility.

“Although I believe some portion of their artistic ability may be a natural born ability, I believe far more of it comes from the nurturing environment that you have created, which allows an individual’s raw expression of art to be refined and cultivated to a point of universal appreciation,” he said. “You have a gift. Thanks for sharing that gift with the students of ISD 728.”

Every year, since 2012, two students from every school in the district have been selected for their exemplary artwork. Their work is photographed and images are printed on a foam core and framed to hang in the district office for an entire school year.

Leah Schultz, a K-5 art teacher at Twin Lakes Elementary School, created a slideshow and printed out the certificates to be handed out at a board meeting. Damien Husen at Elk River High School created the posters. Rana Nestrud also added these images onto a card so that each of the School Board members would have a set of greeting cards with the student artwork on it.

“This recognition allows these students to identify themselves as an artist for the rest of their lives,” Schultz said. “I can’t tell you how many past students who have been recognized have continued their path in art.”

Parents often share that students’ interest in art increases after this night of recognition.

“I am so thankful that our district takes the time to acknowledge the many artistic talents in our district,” Schultz said. “When students experience an art curriculum kindergarten through 12th grade, those experiences build on each other and is the reason why we have such amazing art at each level.”

To see all 34 images that will be on display, visit www.erstarnews.com and click on District 728 artists.

To view a video of the student artwork put to music, visit http://bit.ly/2qxxXLa.

