Jack R. Rustad

Jack Rustad, age 52, of Zimmerman, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 20th, 2017 with family and friends by his side.

Jack was born on August 20, 1964 in Rochester, MN to Ruth (Matson) Rustad and James R. Rustad. Jack attended catholic schools in Rochester and graduated in 1982 from Lourdes High School. Jack went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in business and marketing at Arizona State University. In 2006 Jack married Siri Spong and together they had twin sons, Ian and Soren.

Jack spent his career as a successful sales professional in the fulfillment industry and he loved what he did. He lived and practiced the motto, “strangers are only friends I haven’t met.” He loved his family and friends with all his heart and was proud to be a Sun Devil graduate.

Survived by wife, Siri (Spong); twin sons, Ian and Soren; step-mother, Carol; sisters, Cindy (Kurt) Wachtler; Linda (Greg) Miller; Becky (Randy) Evans Slone; Connie (Terry) Wagner; Laurie Denning; brothers, Phil (Cathy) Benson; Jim (Mary) Rustad; Brian (Mary) Benson; Rob (Renee) Benson; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was also dearly loved by the Spong family, Larry; Rick (Maryanne); and Amy (Matthew Nordby) and their children.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and one younger brother.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Dare’s Funeral home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330, also one hour prior to service at church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to Ian and Soren’s education fund. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.