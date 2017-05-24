Fast start leads to first-round win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers Royals softball team were awarded the No. 3 seed in the 8AAAA section tournament after going 12-8 in the regular season, and they capitalized on their home field advantage in the first round – defeating St. Cloud Tech 9-1. Melea Bruns pitched the distance for the Royals to earn the win, striking out 9 Tigers in the game. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The thing that really led to such a dominating win for the Royals was the first inning. They were patient at the plate, which led to multiple walks, and before they knew it they had batted through the order and held a 4-0 lead.

“They’re now in the playoffs, everybody knows you’re in the playoffs in sections, and if that’s your first time there of course you have a little jitters and nerves,” head coach Jerry Bruns said of his young team playing in the section tournament and scoring four runs in the first. “You want to prove that you belong, and that really settled some people down.

“It takes away the nerves and puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”

The Royals would then blow the game open in the fourth inning, scoring five more runs, and it was a deficit that St. Cloud Tech couldn’t ever overcome.

Coral Anderson slides in safely on a wild pitch to put the Royals up 6-1 in the fourth inning. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

It also didn’t help that senior pitcher Melea Bruns was throwing a great game, allowing just six hits and one run through seven innings, while also striking out nine different batters.

And things just continued to get better for the Royals, as No. 2 seeded Brainerd was knocked off by the No. 7 seed, Bemidji. So, instead of having to leave school early to drive up to Brainerd for their second-round game, they get stay at home and treat it like any other game.

“We’d have taken it either way, but anytime you can play at home that’s good,” Bruns said.