Elks win NWSC championship

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls golf team traveled to the Bunk Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, May 23, to compete in the Northwest Suburban Conference championship. The Elk River girls golf team takes first at the Northwest Suburban Conference championship on May 23. (Submitted photo)

Even though there was a little uncertainty during the round, the Elks were able to come away with a team score of 367, wrapping up yet another conference championship to add to their collection.

“We’ve just good depth. We’ve got a great practice facility, good kids, and I’m just trying to stay out of their way,” head coach Dave Bleyhl said of his players. “All I do when I go to the meet is I get an oil can, grease the gates and open them up, let the horses out. That’s all I do.”

Abbey Filipiak once again led the way for the Elks, shooting an 86 and coming in second. She was followed by Dani Dokken, who tied for third with an 87, Grace O’Konek (94), Isabel O’Konek (100), Sophie Riebel (104), and Toni Baldwin (105).

It was an uncharacteristically bad round for Baldwin, who is often one of the Elks’ top performers, and Bleyhl became concerned when he saw she was having an off day. But his worries were eased when he saw how Dokken was able to step up her game in such a big moment.

“She’s a grinder, she really is a grinder. She’s such a good athlete that if she does something bad she can figure out what she’s doing bad and correct it and fix it. Just push herself because she’s so competitive, and she means a lot to this team,” Bleyhl said of Dokken. “The one that was kind of down today was Toni Baldwin, had a really bad day, and I thought we were in trouble. But Dani Dokken came through with a great score and saved us. Dani Dokken is a special, special kid. Very special.”

Along with a conference championship, five Elks – Filipiak, Dokken, Grace and Isabel O’Konek, and Baldwin – all came away from the meet with all-conference honors. An impressive feat as only 26 golfers in the NWSC earn that honor.

Up next for the Elks is the section tournament, which begins June 1 at the Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley.