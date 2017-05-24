Creelman, Hermanson advance to final four

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Elk River played host to the first round of the individuals/doubles sections tournament on Monday, May 22, after it was moved from the previous Saturday due to rain. Elk River freshman Stewart Morrell looked good in the first round, but would fall to the No. 1 seeded player in the second. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks had to choose between the two singles players and two doubles pairings they felt had the best chance to get through the tournament and make it to state, and it came with a bit of a surprise. Tyler Creelman is in his senior year and has been playing as the Elks No. 1 singles player all season, and junior Ryan Hermanson has been the No. 2 singles player in almost every match.

It was originally thought that these two would represent the Elks in the singles tournament, but instead the two of them chose to team up with one another to see if they could make it as a doubles pairing.

In place of those two, the Elks sent Stewart Morrell, a freshman, and Taiyo Larson, a junior who has only played tennis for two years, into the singles tournament. Both are relatively inexperienced players, but both had outings they can hang their hats on. Taiyo Larson represented the Elks well in the individuals portion of the section tournament, in just his second year of tennis. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Morrell started out strong, winning his first-round match up 6-1 and 6-1. Unfortunately for him, though, he would get matched up against the No. 1 seed in the section for Round 2, Elliot Schneider from Duluth East. The young freshman didn’t just roll over though, he gave a great effort falling 6-0 and 6-2.

Larson would also win his first round set, and in dominating fashion, defeating his opponent 6-0 and 6-0. Then, like Morrell, he would have to go up against one of the top players in the section – No. 3 seeded Sam Skogland from Anoka.

He dropped the first set 6-0, but bounced back and battled throughout the second set, falling 6-4.

“Pretty amazing that Taiyo won four games against that awesome player,” head coach Randy Ronning said. “Taiyo played great.” Joe O’Connell (front) and Tommy Chuba (back) would fall in the second round after waiting around an abnormal amount of time to play again. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

With Creelman and Hermanson taking over the No. 1 doubles pairing – getting ranked as the No. 3 pairing in the tournament and getting a first-round bye – the No. 2 pairing from Elk River became the duo of Joe O’Connell and Tommy Chuba.

Like their teammates in the singles bracket, they started off great, winning their first-round match up by scores of 6-2 and 6-2. They then had a really long break to just sit around and watch some teammates, and when they finally had the chance to play again it was against an Andover team who they matched up with well. Unfortunately, they would fall 6-3 and 6-3.

Now, if anyone would get through this tournament and to state, it would have to be the pairing of Creelman and Hermanson. Like Elk River’s other doubles team, these two would have to sit around for a long time before they ever got to play.

The first matches began at 9 a.m. in this tournament and Elk River’s No. 1 pairing would see the court until after 1 p.m. It began with a first-round bye, and then the match that would decide who they would play lasted for over three hours. Is was not an ideal situation to be in, but one they had to try to overcome. Tyler Creelman (left) and Ryan Hermanson (right) were all smiles as they advanced to the final four for doubles. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Creelman and Hermanson would get through their first match with scores of 6-1 and 6-0, but ran into some ran into some trouble in the next round when they were paired up against the Duluth East duo of Luke Hietala and David Holliday. They dropped the first set by a score of 6-3, meaning they would have to win two straight in order to keep their dreams of state alive.

And sure enough, that’s just what they did. They got away with a 6-4 victory in the second set, and then burried their opponents with a 6-0 victory in the third and final set to advance to the final four, which will be played out on Thursday.

“Tyler hit massive serves, and they really got their game going in the third set,” Ronning said.

It was a good showing by all the Elks, which is good to see as they still have the team sections tournament to get through as they try to get back to the state tournament after missing out on it last season.