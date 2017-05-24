Bradford Anton Bozich

Bradford Bozich, age 46, of Ramsey, MN, passed away unexpectedly on May 20th, 2017 of a Pulmonary Embolism.

Preceeded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Anton J. and Margaret Lillian Bozich of Virginia, MN and maternal grandparents, Paul Francis and Clara “Terry” Holderried of Boston, MA.

Brad is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janet and their five children, Katelynn Ann, Brynn Lillian, Erin Elizabeth, Bryce Anton and John Robert. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Jean Bozich of Eveleth, MN and twin sister, Barbara Bozich McGeoghean of Harvard, MA.

Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Church of St Andrew, 566-4th St NW, Elk River. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Saturday and also on Friday, May 26 from 4-8 p.m., all at the church. Interment St. Andrew’s Cemetery.

Dare’s Funeral Home • 763-441-1212

