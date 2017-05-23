Sting continue to progress

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum boys golf team competed at Fox Hollow Golf Course on May 18 in a match hosted by Heritage Christian Academy, and would finish in fourth out of four teams.

They were led by Conner Sharp, who posted a personal best 44. He was followed by Alex Myrum (47), Isaac Opay (59), Ryan Brown (60), and Carter Femrite (61).

Despite finishing in fourth, the Sting continue to show improvement as the season progresses. Their team score of 210 is the lowest recorded this season, and it is their fourth consecutive match with a new season low.