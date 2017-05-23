Royals take 2nd at East-West Invite

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers boys golf team made their way up north to play in the East-West Invitational at Bemidji Town and Country on Friday, May 19, and then the Headwaters Country Club in Park Rapids on Saturday. Wind and rain made the conditions tough, but head coach Daniel Bursheim said it was the best golf he has seen his team play in the past three years.

“We played our most complete round of the season (Saturday) in a driving rain strong winds gusts,” he said. “Nick (Andersen) was consistent as was Brady (Groenenold) and Ethan (Lundebrek). All our guys kept their mental game going the entire weekend. Runner up to Moorhead was our goal after getting into the final pairings on Friday. Both courses played from the back tees and gave us a real feel of what the conference finals will be this week and prepares us for what will be a very difficult section the week after Memorial Day.”

Andersen finished the invitational as the No. 2 golfer, shooting a 77 the first day and a 75 the second day. His total score of 152 was just three strokes behind the medalist.

Groenenold also finished in the top 10 of the meet, ending in a four-way tie for 10th with a 157. He shot an 81 the first day and come back on Saturday with a 76. Lundebrek ended the weekend with a 158, one stroke out of the top 10. He posted a 78 on Friday and then came back the next day and posted an 80.

The Royals other golfers over the weekend were Austin Scollard, who finished with a 164 (80, 84), and Jake Hemann, who shot a 169 (85, 84). Jonny Ware also made the trip with the team, but had to drop out of Saturday’s round because of a family emergency.

Their total team score of 631 wgave them a second-place finish for the weekend, narrowly edging out Detroit Lakes who finished with a 635, and making the trip up north well worth it.