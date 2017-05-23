Royals battle in section tournament

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers tennis team attempted to play in their first section game when they hosted Park Center on Wednesday, May 17, but they had to postpone play after rain forced them off the court before they could even finish their first set. R.J. Griffiths continues to anchor down the No. 1 singles spot for the Royals, earning a win in both the team’s section matches. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They came back the following day and it was the Royals coming out on top, winning 6-1.

Freshman R.J. Griffiths once again led the way as the team’s No. 1 singles player, winning the first set 6-4, and the second 6-3. Senior captain Reed Kolles worked as the team No. 2 singles and was able to take the first set 6-2, but dropped the second one 6-4. It all came down to the third and final set, and when everything was said and done it was Kolles coming out on top 6-4.

Christian Larson worked as the Royals’ No. 3 singles player and he was also able to come away with a victory, winning 7-5 and 6-2.

The Royals would drop No. 4 singles, but swept doubles play with the No. 1 pairing of Nolan Murray and Nick Soppeland winning 6-2, 6-3; the No. 2 pairing of Kirby Schmalz and Mike Mittelstaedt winning 6-4, 6-3; and the No. 3 pairing of Jonny Schaupp and Nate Wicklund winning 6-4, 6-1.

Christian Larson won his match against Park Center as the team’s No. 3 singles player. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

That victory meant the Royals would advance to the second round of the section tournament, but the original postponement of their first match meant they had little time to rest.

They traveled on the road to take on Maple Grove, the No. 2 team in the section, on May 19.

Things would not go as well for the Royals as they would fall 5-2. Griffiths had another great outing as the team’s No. 1 singles player, taking the first set 6-2, and winning the third set by the same score after dropping the second one.

The only other victory of the day came from the No. 3 doubles pairing of Schmalz and Mittelstaedt, who won in two straight sets 7-5, 6-2.