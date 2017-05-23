Rogers tops Elk River, 7-6

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

It was youth night in Rogers during the boys lacrosse game on Thursday, May 18, when they hosted Elk River. Elk River’s Kyle Carr scores for the Elks in the third quarter. The first of 4 straight 3rd quarter goals for Elk River. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Fans packed into Royals stadium to watch these rivaled teams square off against one another, and the special event just added more to those numbers. It was an electric atmosphere and the boys did not disappoint those who came to watch.

When things started out, it appeared the Royals were going to run away with the game as they led 6-2 at halftime. It was something that probably didn’t surprise too many people; after all, they were 8-1 heading into the game and the Elks were in a bit of a tail spin, losing four out of their last five.

But the Elks weren’t done, not by a long shot. Royals goalie Peter Hoffman (23) gets mobbed by teammates, at the end of an exciting 7-6 Royals victory. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

They controlled the second half and were able to score four unanswered goals to tie the game 6-6. Everything came down to the fourth quarter, and it was certainly a defensive battle as only one goal, the deciding goal, would be scored during that final quarter of play.

With 7:49 remaining in the game, Rogers sophomore midfielder Brayden Mateuszcyk fired a shot towards Elk River’s net and was able to get it past their goalie. It put his team up 7-6, and the Royals were then able to fend off the Elks to preserve the victory in front of their home crowd.