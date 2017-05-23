Mueller named volunteer of month

Jennifer Mueller has been honored as the city of Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month for May. Submitted photo

Elk River Mayor John Dietz awarded Jennifer Meuller a plaque to recognize her volunteer efforts.

She has been involved in a wide range of volunteer activities including:

•Served two terms on the board for the Elk River Chamber of Commerce.

•Served on the Three Rivers Community Foundation board of directors.

•Member of the Trout Brook Association board.

•Four years served as only civilian on Elk River’s Minnesota Night to Unite.

•Volunteers to clean Trott Brook Farms Park as part of Adopt-A- Park program.

•Models for Sherburne County United Way Annual Fashion Show.

•Collects perishable food for CAER and CROSS.

•Donates gift certificates to elementary school carnivals and graduation party.

•Very active Elk River Chamber of Commerce, volunteering in many capacities.