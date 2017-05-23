Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Janet Nerese Thomas, age 89, died Sunday, May 21, 2017.Janet was born May 15, 1928 in Windom, Minnesota to Leroy and Ruth Hudson.She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Bill) Zeis and Jacqueline Thomas; sons, David (Kathy), Kent (Chris) and Kevin (Vickie); brothers, Warren (Marge) Hudson, George (JoAnne) Hudson; sisters, Ruth Dobbins and Mary Lee Grand; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald.Janet loved her family and will be missed.A private family gathering will occur at a later date.Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.