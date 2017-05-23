Elks take possession of 3rd in NWSC

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys golf team made their way to St. Cloud on May 15 to play in Apollo Invitational and they were off to one of the team’s best starts of the season – sitting at a combined 6-over par through nine holes. Unfortunately, though, lightning canceled the event, leaving the Elks looking for more.

They wouldn’t get to play again until Thursday, May 18, when they played at Victory Links in a Northwest Suburban Conference event. They picked up where they left off in St. Cloud, coming in second with a 295 – their lowest score of the year.

Blaine edged them by one stroke for first place, but that great finish moved the Elks into a tie for third place in the conference.

Junior Matt Syverson and eighth grader Brady Holland led the way with a pair of 73’s, and were followed by senior Marcus Ogren (74) and junior Dylan Chouinard (75).

“The guys came through with a number of career rounds today at Victory Links on an extremely wet golf course following the three inches of rain from the day before,” head coach Phil Johnson said. “We’ve been close, all year, to putting together a low team score, and got the four 70’s today to break the 300 mark.”

The Elks returned to work on Monday, May 22, in another NWSC event. This time they made their way to Stillwater to play at Loggers Trail, and the team was able to continue on the pace they have been at for over a week now – finishing with a team total 319.

Freshman Ihle Majeres led the way for the Elks with a 76, and was followed by Chouinard (79), D.J. Olson (82), and Holland (82).

That finish moved them into sole possession of third place behind Blaine and Maple Grove, with their final conference match taking place on Thursday.

“We are headed into the home stretch of the season, with the first round of Section 7AAA on June 1,” Johnson said. “We have a number of guys vying for the final spots on the section roster. We are looking for the golfers who are most consistent in their game in these final contests to hopefully lead the Elks back to state.”