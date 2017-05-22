Expanded farmers market opens June 6 in Zimmerman

The Zimmerman farmers market will reopen for its 10th year on Tuesday, June 6, at Lions Park. The farmers market will be held every Tuesday through Oct. 3 from 2:30-6 p.m.

This year, several new vendors have been added, including one selling meat.

The farmers market will feature fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, flowers and canned goods, such as pickles, salsas, jams and syrups. The weekly market will be held at Lions Park, 25850 Main St., near the ball fields.

Those looking for a weekend stop can head out to Princeton on Saturdays for the Princeton farmers market in the Princeton Mall parking lot (across from K-Bob Café). This is the 30th year of the Princeton farmers market, which is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 28.