Elks compete at true-team, prepare for conference

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys track and field team took first at their true-team section meet earlier in the month, which meant they had earned a trip to true-team state, but they had a decision to make first.

True-team state took place on Friday, May 19, and their conference meet was the following Tuesday and Thursday, so the team had to decide which of the meets they wanted to focus on winning more. And, at the end of the day, they chose to give it their all at the conference meet.

Head coach Brian Gilbertson said if the team had a real shot at finishing in the top 3 at true-team state that then they probably would have gone for it a little harder, but they were more in the seven, eight, nine range in terms of finishing.

“We just wanted to be a little more rested, but at the same time, we wanted to have some really good performances,” he said of the true-team state meet. “We just didn’t max out all our kids. Christopher Udalla did three events as opposed to four, same with a lot of our distance runners.”

As he is in most meets, Udalla was once again one of the stand outs – taking first in the long jump with a 22-09.25, and first in the triple jump with a 45-01.50.

Other stand-out performances by the Elks were Justin Pearson taking third in the 200-meter dash with a 22.57, and ninth in the long jump with a 20-07.50; Jacob Heyne taking seventh in the 800-meter run with a 1:58.20; Obiamalu Egbujor tying for eighth in the high jump with a 5-10.00; and Matthew Dahlson taking 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.98, and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 39.40.

“Matt Dahlson had a really good hurdle race,” Gilbertson said. “He got under 40 seconds for the first time and that’s kind of the magic number in that hurdle event. If you can get under 40 seconds you’re in an elite group.”

Elk River’s 4×100 relay team also had a good meet, coming in third with a time of 43.51.

The Elks ended up in eighth with a team score of 469.5, and with the true-team state meet over, their attention now turns to their conference meet on Tuesday, May 23. They know it is going to be difficult, but they believe they have a good shot at winning, which is something that doesn’t happen every year.

“With 14 teams it’s a challenge and some things have to fall into the right spots, but on paper it appears that Blaine and Centennial and us are kind of the top-3 schools when I look at all the stats,” Gilbertson said.