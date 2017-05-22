Elk River YMCA will celebrate Senior Healthy Aging Day

The Elk River YMCA will celebrate ForeverWell Senior Healthy Aging Day on Wednesday, May 24.

The Elk River YMCA, located at 13337 Business Center Drive, is among several Ys across the Twin Cities that will be participating. Members and guests will enjoy an open house with special events and programs to stay active physically, mentally and socially. Activities at the Elk River YMCA will include a vendor fair with community businesses, Zumba Gold and balance demonstrations and pickleball.

The event will run from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.