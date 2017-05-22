Check your flag and come to the Memorial Day event

I have a request that all business and homeowners displaying the American flag take a moment to assess the condition of their flag. I, and I’m sure many of you, have noticed some of these flags are in pretty rough shape. These tattered, torn, frayed and faded flags should be taken down and replaced.

The Elk River American Legion will take these flags and dispose of them in a dignified ceremony on June 14. The legion post will also sell you a replacement flag, at a very reasonable price. The flag represents the honor and sacrifices so many have given their lives for. Please do your part and replace your damaged flags. Thank you, and I hope many of you will attend the Memorial Day program at Lion’s Park in Elk River, on May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. — Tom Kulkay, Commander, American Legion Post No. 112, Elk River