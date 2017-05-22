Ask a Trooper: What are the laws on lift kits and large tires on trucks

Q: I want to install a lift kit and put bigger tires on my pickup. I want to comply with all the state laws. What is a bumper height law and the law about tires that extend out past the fenders?

A: Adding a lift kit and installing bigger tires and rims are very popular on pickup trucks. Anytime you make any type of modification or alterations to a vehicle’s stock suspension and tires or rims, it can change how that vehicle handles and performs. It can also change the way the vehicle steers and brakes and could affect its overall performance.

Below are a list equipment violations and safety issues that I seen over the years with modified trucks:

Bumper height violations: With a raised suspension, bumper height comes to mind. The law in Minnesota says bumper height must be within 6 inches of the factory bumper height. The maximum bumper height for 4x4s is 25 inches. Bumpers must be at least 4 1/2 inches tall and must extend 10 inches outside of each frame rail. The height of the bumper shall be determined by measuring from the bottom of the bumper, excluding any vertical bumper attachments, to the ground. A vehicle that has an original bumper that does not exceed a height of 30 inches may be modified by attaching a full width bumper to the regular bumper to meet the height requirement.

Tires exceeding past the fenders: Installing wider wheels on a vehicle that extend past the fenders requires some type of fender flare added on. The flaps or protectors must be at least as wide as the tires they are protecting and have a ground clearance of not more than 9 inches from the ground when the vehicle is empty.

Speeding due to larger tires, rims: The speedometer is reading how many revolutions the tires are making, not how fast they are spinning. With larger tires, the circumference of the tires are larger, meaning the distance around the tire is longer, so each revolution you are traveling farther than before. Now the actual speed of the vehicle is higher than the speedometer reads. It will be lower if smaller tires and rims are installed. I recommend stopping at a local auto or tire shop and they can advise on how much your speedometer would be off.

Higher risk for a rollover crash: By increasing the vehicle’s height, it will increase the vehicle’s center of gravity, making it less steady. This could be a problem when taking sharp turns, as a higher center of gravity gives the vehicle a tendency to lean more, increasing the chances of rolling over or losing control. Additional modifications may be needed to correct this. Make sure to read the lift kit manufacturer’s instructions when installing it yourself or have it professionally installed.

Braking, steering issues, reduced blind spots and overall safety of your vehicle: By adding bigger tires and rims, the stock brake system may need to be upgraded. The front suspension may need bigger and stronger parts. Taller vehicles may increase your blind spots, as smaller vehicles may be less visible. Adding larger mirrors, relocating the current mirrors or adding a blind spot mirror to help see vehicles in blind spots might be necessary.

It is highly recommended to consult with a professional mechanic before modifying a vehicle to ensure its safety and it complies with all state laws.

