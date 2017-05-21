Senior Corps members take the pledge for people

This past week, May 15-19, was Senior Corps week, a time to celebrate the power of volunteering by older adults. Senior Corps works in countless ways to make communities stronger.

Throughout the country, Foster Grandparents are mentoring and tutoring students, Senior Companions are helping frail elderly remain in their own homes, and RSVP programs are providing services such as disaster relief, caring for the environment, supporting veterans and military families, and providing tax preparation services to low-income and elderly individuals.

“Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.” Senior Corps volunteers come from every corner of the country and all walks of life. Adults 55 and older are supporting organizations and giving back to their communities.

There are 245,000 Senior Corps volunteers, who have served 74.6 million hours.

Here in Elk River and Sherburne County, Senior Corps volunteers are working through Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program.

Foster Grandparents spend time each week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the foster grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.

Senior Corps, which is under the direction of the Corporation for National & Community Service, consists of the Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

Senior Corps volunteers are taking this inspiring pledge as they begin their service:

“I will get things done for America – to make our people safer, smarter and healthier.

“When faced with a pressing challenge, I will bring Americans of all generations together to strengthen our communities.

“When faced with children at risk, I will help them stay in school and on track for a brighter future.

“When faced with older adults in need, I will provide support and compassion so they may age with grace and dignity.

“Working for the greatest good, I will use my lifetime of experiences to improve my country, my community and myself through service.

“I am a Senior Corps (RSVP, Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion) volunteer, and I will get things done.”

This commitment energizes their Senior Corps service and lasts throughout their lives. — Pat Braun, St. Cloud (Editor’s note: For information on the Foster Grandparent Program or becoming a foster grandparent, contact Braun at 612-390-0617 or [email protected] )