New Otsego water pump to be purchased after failure of old

The Otsego City Council at its meeting on May 8 approved the purchase of a new replacement submersible pump for the main lift station for $19,582.

The staff recommended the purchase of a replacement pump at the lift station for the east collection system as the existing pump is no longer serviceable. The current pump was installed in 2009 and has met its expected life cycle of age, repairs and significant use.

The purchase request has been submitted under the Emergency Management Act within purchase policy requirements.

Water tower antennas about to jump ship

The council approved a lease agreement with Nextra Wireless for placement of antennas and equipment and operation off of Water Tower No. 3.

The city had a previous lease agreement with Nextra for operation off of Water Tower No. 1, which is currently under construction. Nextra and the other providers using Water Tower No. 1 were notified that they would have to remove their antennas, and equipment, temporarily for the construction.

It was at that time that Nextra indicated it would like to relocate its operation to Water Tower No. 3, where there are currently no antennas, except for a city SCADA that monitors the water tower.

Nextra (then StoneBridge) was the first internet provider located in the city and its original lease was not consistent with subsequent telecommunication leases on city facilities as far as rent, yearly escalator clauses and requirement that equipment be kept in a separate building at the base of the tower are concerned.

The new lease is for a five-year period, with a renewal at the discretion of the city, and has adjustments to the rental rate, includes an escalator clause and requires that equipment be contained in a separate cabinet outside of the tower.

Otsego water main extension OK’d

The council accepted plans and specifications for the Kadler Avenue water main extension and authorized an advertisement for bids during its meeting on May 8.

The council ordered Hakanson Anderson to prepare plans and specifications for construction of the Kadler Avenue water main extension in November 2016. It was estimated that the total project (2 miles) would cost $1.525 million but only 1.5 miles is to be constructed at this time for a current estimation of $978,332 – approximately 64.1 percent of the original estimate.

This water main extension projects consists of installing 16- and 12-inch trunk water mains from a half mile north of 70th Street to 90th street alongside and under Kadler Avenue.

The city is pursuing this project due to the development within the entire west water district. Bids are set to open on June 6, and the council plans to award the project during its June 12 meeting. The project is proposed to be completed in 2017.