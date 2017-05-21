Gwynn recognized for treatment plant work

by Heather Reinhart

Mike Gwynn, Zimmerman’s wastewater plant operator, was recognized for maintaining outstanding permit compliance at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 15. Submitted photo

City Administrator Randy Piasecki said Gwynn, who has worked as the plant operator for the past 17 years, has received this honor nearly every year he has worked for the city.

Public Works Director Dave Johnson said the certificate was given to Gwynn for getting all his permits in on time and for running a good plant during the September 2015 to September 2016 time frame. Zimmerman was one of 327 Minnesota wastewater treatment facilities to receive a compliance award this year. There are about 1,600 municipal and industrial treatment facilities in the state.

Safety training

Johnson also discussed hiring the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association to provide a safety and compliance management program for the city. An association employee would spend one day, or eight hours, per month in the city conducting safety-related training, reporting, documentation and record keeping and assisting with general safety issues. The association would also serve as the city’s representation with OSHA for compliance, program development and grant funding.

The city has used a local private vendor for its safety training in the past but would like to receive more detailed training. The association’s service is much more comprehensive and Johnson said the benefits are invaluable given the limited time constraints of the current staff. The service comes at an annual cost of $10,500, which would be pro-rated for 2017. Piasecki said just one OSHA violation could cost the city that much and added that the association would be working to ensure that no violations occur.

The association’s fiscal year runs through October. The city approved the motion to enter into a safety and compliance management program with the association through the end of the fiscal year and will re-evaluate the agreement in September.

Finances

Piasecki said an investment of $240,000 is maturing this month and asked the board to reinvest the $240,000 with Multi Bank Securities at a rate of 2.25 percent for another four years. Piasecki shopped around and found the same rate at three different firms, so he suggested keeping the money with Multi Bank Securities for another four years, since there is no benefit to moving it elsewhere. The board approved the reinvestment of the $240,000.

Piasecki also asked the board to advance $585,000 from the Municipal State Aid account for the street reconstruction project on Second Street West and Third Avenue South. Piasecki said the advance would put the city ahead three years on its borrowing cycles, but that it would likely lay off its construction projects in the coming year or two to make up that difference.

“There may be a gap year, unless we can figure out something else, to allow some of the funds to grow,” Piasecki said. “It would also maybe not be as much of a construction year and maybe be more of a planning year.”

The board approved the advance of $585,000.

Upcoming events

The Zimmerman Park Board is continuing to discuss events for the Night to Unite event on Aug. 1. Discussion has included organizing a kickball game, educational disc golf and the presence of a fire truck and squad car. The next Park Board meeting is scheduled for June 6.

Mayor Dave Earenfight also shared some upcoming events. May 20 and June 24 are the next two dates for the Passing the Bread Food Distribution at UMA Precision Machining. May 25-29 is Wild West Days. June 6 will be the opening of the Zimmerman farmers market at City Park (which will be held every Tuesday through October). June 9 will be the Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Princeton Golf Course. June 17 will be the Fire Department Golf Tournament at Princeton Golf Course.

Also on Monday night, the council:

•Approved the 2018 liquor license renewals for Frontier Liquor, Casey’s General Store 3458, Uptown Off-Sale, Kriesel-Jacobsen American Legion Post 560, Speedway SuperAmerica, P & A Liquor, Angeno’s Pizza Pasta & Bar, Papa’s Italian, and Zimmerman Bowling Alley.

•Approved the parade permit applications for Zimmerman High School Class of 2017 (June 2) and for the ZHS Quarterback Club (Sept. 27).

•Approved the event permit application for ZHS Quarterback Club (Sept. 27).

•Authorized payment for professional services in the amount of $14,220 to the Sherburne County Auditor and Treasurer’s Office for 2017 appraisals.

•Authorized payment of $14,852 for services rendered to Fergus Power Pump for semiannual bio-solids hauling.

•Authorized payments to Metron Farnier, LLC ($16,305 for water meters) and to Coordinated Business Systems, Ltd ($25,425 for the GlobalSearch Professional Edition Software License).