Wild West Days ready to rock and roll

by Heather Reinhart

Contributing Writer

Wild West Days is ready to unfold for the 42nd year May 25-29 in Zimmerman. File photos by Erik Jacobson

The District 728 Cadets will be back again for this year’s Wild West Days parade at noon on May 27.

This annual Memorial Day weekend event includes many forms of entertainment with something for all ages, including live music, softball and disc golf tournaments, carnival rides and games. The Wild West Days Parade, with more than 100 entries, will begin at noon on Saturday, May 27.

Fireworks will light up the sky above Lions Park at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Wild West Days is organized by the Zimmerman Civic Club and festivities are held in downtown Zimmerman at Lions Park.

This year’s featured events include a disc golf tournament on Sunday, the invitational classic bike and car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Lions beer garden, the Civic Club beer tent saloon, a petting zoo Friday through Sunday, a bungee cord trampoline and kids climb Friday through Sunday, and chain saw carver demonstrations by Curtis Ingvoldstad on Saturday. Have kids? Be ready. They’ll be begging to go on rides at the Wild West Days carnival.

The men’s slow pitch softball tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, and the Wild West Day’s mercantile will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s live music features a DJ and karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 26. On Saturday, Cole Allen with special guest Sena Ehrhardt will perform under the tent from 8-9:30 p.m. and Frank n Beans will perform from 10-11:30 p.m. Earlier in the day on Saturday, Inside Out will perform from 2-5 p.m. and Ernie Houle will play from 5:30-7 p.m.

Have kids? The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and a $25 arm band will allow access to all rides from 5-9 p.m. The carnival will also be open Saturday after the parade, Sunday from noon to close and Monday from 1 p.m. to close with a $25 arm band granting access to all rides from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, call 763-234-5414 or visit www.zimmermancivicclub.net.