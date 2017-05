Our thanks to everyone who supported the VFW and American Legion poppy programs by do-nating money for a poppy on Elk River Poppy Day, May 12. Thank you to Elk River DECA for all the students’ help. Also, thank you to the stores and restaurants that allowed us to distrib-ute poppies. Our veterans and their families appreciate it! — Mary Murphy, Elk River (Editor’s note: Murphy is the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 Poppy Chair.)